Avele won the men’s division while Aana won the women’s division.

Seven colleges including Leififi College, Paul VI College, Maluafou College, Saint Joseph’s College and Sagaga College participated in the competition.

All the colleges received gold medals in various categories.

The Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture organized the one-day competition at the Samoa Weightlifting Federation Gym 2 in Tuanaimato.