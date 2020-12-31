'Battling La'avasa' shine on New Year Honours list

Lega, known as 'Battling La'avasa', won the Samoan and South Pacific Games amateur titles before embarking on a professional career.

After retiring from boxing, he went on to spend 20 years mentoring and training youth in Otara, some of whom went on to international acclaim, like David Tua.

His daughter, Tina Henry, said her father was really pleased with the recognition.

"It obviously meant a lot to him because everyday he asks when is he getting his pin when is he going to get his haircut and new clothes for the ceremony."