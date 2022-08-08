Boxer falls just short

The heavyweight lost out to local favourite Lewis Williams 5-0 on points on Monday morning.

Williams boxed sharp and clever to win the unanimous decision.

Just 24 hours earlier, Plodzicki-Faoagali progressed to the final in an epic battle of the Pacific in the semi-finals, defeating Niue's Duken Tutakitoa-Williams on points.

That was Niue's first-ever at the Commonwealth Games.

Plodzicki-Faoagali also won silver at the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast in the light-heavyweight division.