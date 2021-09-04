 

Briton keen on fight with Parker

BY: Loop Pacific
08:35, September 4, 2021
British boxer Joe Joyce has been challenged to start talks for a fight against New Zealander Joseph Parker with the winner staying on course for WBO title shot.

Parker is keen to get a fight before the end of the year with likely opponents being Joyce or fellow Briton Derek Chisora.

Joyce is next in line to challenge for the WBO belt after Anthony Joshua defends his world titles against Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.

Joyce’s manager Sam Jones told Sky Sport UK they’d face the New Zealander “in a heartbeat”.

The British contender could risk his status as WBO mandatory challenger against Parker, who is also ranked highly by the WBO.

Parker’s manager David Higgins told Sky Sport they were running out of time to confirm a fight this year.

   

Photo file Caption: Joseph Parker  

