Chelsea secure a win

German striker Timo Werner finally ended his three-month long goal drought in the league, scoring the second of the game from a corner.

Meanwhile high-flying West Ham continued their impressive run of form with a 3-0 win over last-placed Sheffield United, taking the Hammers into fifth-place in the table.

Chelsea and West Ham have both jumped above Liverpool, who've slipped to sixth.

The reigning champions are now 13 points behind league leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand