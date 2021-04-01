Christchurch won't host any 2023 football World Cup games

FIFA has cofirmed New Zealand's host cities are: Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin.

Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the 32-team tournament with 12 cities from both countries having bid to host games.

The 64 games will be split between the two countries with the tournament opener at Auckland's Eden Park while Sydney will host the final.

Nine cities will host games, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Dunedin, Hamilton, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Wellington.

Both Australia and New Zealand will also host one semi-final each with the full match schedule for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 to be announced later this year.

Speaking on the selection of the Host Cities for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, said: "The appointment of the 9 Host Cities represents a major milestone for the next FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, as well as for players and football fans across Australia, New Zealand and around the world.

"Building on the incredible success of France 2019 both on and off the pitch, the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 and 9 Host Cities across Australia and New Zealand will not only showcase the world's very best players, but will also provide a powerful platform to unite and inspire people, transform lives and create a lasting legacy for women's football in Australia and New Zealand and around the world."

Football Australia president Chris Nikou said: "The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be the biggest sporting event on Australian soil since the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, showcasing Australia and New Zealand to a global audience of over one billion people.

"Today's announcement of the Host Cities and match venues for the tournament is a major milestone in the build-up to the next FIFA Women's World Cup - a tournament that will unite nations, inspire generations, and provide our diverse and multicultural game with the perfect platform to grow over the coming years."

The president of New Zealand Football, Johanna Wood, said: "It is a privilege to co-host the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023 with Australia and we look forward to welcoming the world's best athletes and their supporters to Aotearoa New Zealand.

"We have and will continue to work with our partners to deliver the biggest, most exciting and best tournament to date. The legacy of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 starts now and will go on to leave a lasting impression on women's sport across both countries and the wider Asia-Pacific region."

The Host Cities and stadiums for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 are:

Adelaide - Hindmarsh Stadium

Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau - Eden Park

Brisbane - Brisbane Stadium

Dunedin / Ōtepoti - Dunedin Stadium

Hamilton / Kirikiriroa - Waikato Stadium

Melbourne - Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Perth - Perth Rectangular Stadium

Sydney - Stadium Australia and Sydney Football Stadium

Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara - Wellington Stadium