Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapses on the pitch

A famous Finland victory in their first game at the finals of a major tournament was eclipsed by near-tragedy when Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during their Euro 2020 match.

Eriksen required emergency medical treatment on the pitch.

The Finns went on to win their Group B opener 1-0 thanks to a Joel Pohjanpalo goal, but the game will go down in history as the night the collpase of one of Denmark's greatest playmakers threw the footballing world into shock for over an hour.

Having dominated the game for the opening 42 minutes, the 29-year-old collapsed as Denmark took an innocuous throw-in, sinking to the ground with his eyes open.

His team mates Joakim Maehle, Thomas Delaney and Martin Braithwaite beckoned for assistance and Eriksen was given CPR by a medical team as the Danes formed a ring around him before he was carried off on a stretcher and both teams left the pitch.

The game was stopped for a prolonged period, the crowd's stunned silence only breaking when it was revealed that Eriksen, who plays for Inter Milan, had been transported to hospital.

The Finnish fans began chanting "Christian" and the Danes responded with "Eriksen" as the 16,000 in attendance waited for more news, and to see if the game would be resumed.

Further good news that Eriksen was conscious and communicating was announced to jubilation in the stadium, but when the idea of restarting the game was floated it came form a most unlikely source - Eriksen himself.

"We have been in contact with him, and the players have spoken with Christian. That's the good news. He is doing well and they are playing the match for Christian," Danish FA director Peter Mueller said.