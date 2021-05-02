Diego Maradona care deficient and reckless, medical report says

Prosecutors in Argentina asked the panel to investigate Maradona's medical team after the footballer's death in November last year.

Maradona died of a heart attack at his Buenos Aires home, aged 60.

He had successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier in November and was to be treated for alcohol dependency.

One of the greatest football players of all time, Maradona had a troubled personal life marked by cocaine and alcohol addiction.

The death of Maradona, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, plunged the footballing world into mourning, and raised questions about his medical treatment.

A few days after his death Argentine prosecutors launched investigations into the doctors and nurses involved in his care.

In March, prosecutors convened a panel of 20 medical experts to examine Maradona's cause of death and to determine if there had been any negligence.