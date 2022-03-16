Digicel - Marist St. Joseph Sports Club Partnership

Under this partnership, both Digicel and Marist St. Joseph’s have agreed to partner for the promotion and publicity of the Annual Calendar of Sports Events to be organised by the Marist Group. The sports season runs from March to December 2022.

This entails a big partnership for the promotion of sports and community events in the country and aims at reaching grass root levels and hosting events at the national scale in Samoa.

The annual calendar comprises Marist International Rugby 7’s, Marist International Touch, Rugby League, Netball and Boxing.

Digicel Samoa CEO, Seiuli Deepak Khanna, said; “Digicel has been at the forefront of nurturing young talent and supporting events in the field of sports, art and culture. We believe in creating strong bonds with the community and supporting events that expose talent at the highest level. By doing so young sportspersons get a chance to be noticed by global audiences and international sports managers and teams. We believe the partnership with Marist St. Joseph Sports Club comes at the right time when the annual sporting calendar is about to start. The athletes across the country are looking forward to playing on the national stage and are eager for the events to start. We at Digicel shall continue to support and drive our community events and engagement that has become so crucial in the wake of the pandemic having impacted the global sporting community for over two years now.”

Speaking on the partnership, Pouniu Peter Schmidt of Marist St. Joseph Sports Club said; “We are thankful to Digicel for its commitment to Marist Sports which is an important contribution to the development of our local athletes, leadership and management capacity of our youth, and technical practice of our sports administrators, coaches and management. Marist goal is to foster the development of sports in Samoa and the partnership with Digicel will ensure that these objectives are realised in our community. Marist-Digicel is a magical friendship that sports development needs.”

Photo supplied Digicel