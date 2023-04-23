Disability sports officials commend Games plans

"Today we heard the news from the Solomon Islands Government who have committed $US363,000 funding to make the upcoming 2023 Pacific Games more accessible and inclusive for disabled athletes," Paul Bird, Oceania Paralympic Committee President said in Brisbane, Australia.

Bird was amongst representatives from National Paralympic Committees from across Oceania who met in Brisbane to discuss the future of Para sport in the Oceania region.

Representatives from Solomon Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Australia and New Zealand, were able to discuss opportunities on how Para sport delivery can be improved within the region.

The vision of the Oceania Paralympic Committee is to "create a more inclusive Oceania region through Para sport, where no one is left behind".

"Hearing of this new investment into the Pacific Games shows how the Solomon Islands are serious about considering the needs of disabled athletes. The timing of this announcement aligns with what we have been talking about this week," Bird said.

New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni made the announcement of her country's funding towards the Games supporting the participation of athletes living with disabilities.

National Paralympic Committees from across Oceania who met in Brisbane to discuss the future of Para sport in the Oceania region. Photo: Oceania Disability Sports Committee