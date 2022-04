This will allow Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic to defend his title.

Players will also be allowed to stay in their own private accommodation, unlike the last edition when they had to all stay in a central London hotel to minimise the risks of Covid-19 infections.

Djokovic, a 20-time major champion, was denied a chance to defend his Australian Open title in January due to his unvaccinated status.

Photo: PHOTOSPORT Caption: Novak Djokovic