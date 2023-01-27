Drama in Suva as New Caledonia qualifies for Oceania football final

By winning their respective semi-finals, both New Caledonia and New Zealand have been guaranteed a spot at FIFA's U-17 men's World Cup in Peru later this year.

The first team to do so was New Caledonia which won a dramatic match against Tahiti in a penalty shoot-out in Suva.

The two sides were locked 1-1 at full-time with both goals coming in the first half; Nathan Albacete netting on 14 minutes for New Caledonia and Titouan Guillemant grabbing an equaliser on 30 minutes.

New Caledonia could have been heading out when a dramatic series of moments occurred on the hour mark.

Star player Jean-Yves Saiko was upended in the box, and referee Calvin Berg pointed to the spot.

Argan Clodic-Boucher saved Joseph Hnaissilin's spot kick but Berg ordered the kick be retaken due to players encroaching.

Hnaissilin again went low and the keeper saved it for a second time.

New Caledonia won the penalty shoot-out 3-2.

In the later kick-off, New Zealand broke hosts Fiji's hearts with a 4-1 victory.

Adam Watson scored three times and provided the assist for the other New Zealand goal.

The final now takes place on Saturday evening local time, while Tahiti play Fiji in the third-place play-off on the same day.