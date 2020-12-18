February fight date set for Joseph Parker v Junior Fa Kiwi boxing blockbuster

Previously scheduled for December, the bout was postponed after blood tests revealed Fa was suffering from a health issue that required the highly-rated, undefeated prospect to undergo surgery.

February’s fight will again be staged at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

The official event doctor appointed for the Parker v Fa fight night, Dave Renata, confirmed Fa’s recent surgery had been successful.

“Junior’s surgery was a success and he is well and truly on track to be fully fit and in very good health for the rescheduled date on February 27,” Renata said.

Parker’s advisor, David Higgins of Duco Events, said it great news and the exact result they had been waiting to hear so they could confirm the new date for fans.

“While the postponement of the fight was disappointing, the most important thing is that both fighters are at their very best – and there are no excuses – when they step into the ring,” Higgins said.

Higgins pointed to the record-setting 2009 showdown between David Tua and Shane Cameron, which was also delayed after Cameron broke his hand during a tune-up fight.

“Interest only grew during the delay and the fight went on to set viewership records that still stand today.

“And we all saw what happened when a clearly very frustrated David Tua finally got the chance to unleash his fury.”

Former WBO champion and current No. 3 contender Parker was looking forward to relieving some pent-up frustration in what will now be a high-summer showdown between the former amateur protagonists.

“We’d been working really hard to ensure I peaked in December and delivered a performance that would have made the heavyweight division sit up and take notice,” Parker said.

“So it was very disappointing when Junior had to postpone. But these things happen in boxing. The good thing is that Junior is now on track to be 100 percent fit and ready to go in February. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Fa, (19-0, 10KO) who is ranked No. 6 by the WBO and 11 by the IBF, was excited to put his health issue behind him and prepare for the biggest fight of his career.

“It is never ideal when these things happen, however I’m happy and relieved to confirm I’m now well and truly back on track,” he said.

“I’ve been looking forward to this fight for a long time now, so to once again have a date locked in is great.

“Joseph Parker has held a world title before, so when I beat him, I’ll be a giant step closer to realising my own dream.”