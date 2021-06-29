Fiji’s Sprint King, Banuve Tabakaucoro qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

FASANOC has confirmed his name in the Team Fiji list.

Tabakaucoro is currently training in Australia preparing for the Games.

The 29-year-old will race against the best in the world as he takes up the universality spot for athletics.

Meanwhile, Fiji Swimming has submitted the names of Cheyenne Rova and Taichi Vakasama.

Rova and Vakasama are going to the Olympics through the universality spot.

Table Tennis will also be represented at the Games by Sally Yee.

53 athletes and officials will be representing Team Fiji when the Games begin on 23 July 2021.