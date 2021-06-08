Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition boxing fight slammed by purists

The bout finished without an official result but Paul used his height and weight advantage to give Mayweather more trouble than he was expecting.

Mayweather exhibited patience and took control of the fight and landed the more telling blows. Paul looked visibly tired by the end of the fourth round and Mayweather was moving forward more aggressively as the fight wore on. Yet the fact that Paul went the distance with the undefeated retired star surprised many.

According to Compubox, Mayweather landed 43 total punches to Paul's 28 - with 36 of those being power shots. Paul landed 21 power shots.

Paul's coach Milton Lacroix told ESPN last month that his fighter would view going the distance as a success and he managed to stay the course.

"You never know with this guy," Paul said of going the eight rounds. "I'm going to go home think, 'Yo, did Floyd let me survive?'"

Paul used his size to frustrate Mayweather and stifled the boxer's presence by grabbing him at will once they came together. Mayweather was humble after the fight and referenced his age.

"You've got to realise, I'm not 21 anymore," Mayweather said post-fight.

"But it's good to move around with these young guys, test my skills, just to have some fun. Great, young fighter. Strong, tough; he's better than I thought he was."

When asked if he would do another exhibition Mayweather said "probably not" but wouldn't rule out a fight with Jake Paul, saying he would consult with his team.

Paul was proud of his performance of going the distance against "one of the greatest boxers of all-time".

"S..., man. I don't want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again," he said. "The fact I'm in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time, proves that the odds can be beaten.

"This is one of the greatest moments of my life. Damn, I'm happy."

While Paul and Mayweather might have been chuffed by the fight and the fact they'll be collecting a fat cheque, boxing purists denounced the fight.

Legendary trainer Teddy Atlas pointed out that it was a typical Floyd fight and that he said it would go the distance.

World champion Canelo Alvarez used a slapping head emoji to react to it while others called it the worst "thing" of all time.

Jake Paul reacted to Canelo's tweet by firing a shot at the star: "You can't sell PPV's. I would eat you alive."