Footballer Mua Laloifi tackles family concern about Aussie rules

The Carlton Football Club player has told ABC Radio Australia’s 'Can You Be More Pacific' hosts RoqandCav she isn’t entirely sure why she took up the sport.

“I have no idea! I grew up playing basketball, and I’m a die-hard rugby fan.”

“At work one of my bosses coached an [AFLW] team, and they needed a player.”

“I decided to give it a go, and really enjoyed the morale… now I love it.”

Coming from a rugby family, Mua Laloifi said her parents were shocked by her sporting pursuit.

“When I told them I got selected to play for Carlton and AFLW, Dad said ‘Is that the sport where you get tackled from anywhere?”

“Now they love it, when they came to first game and saw the atmosphere and how good the girls are, they were excited for me to keep playing,” she said.

Laloifi will take to the field in AFLW season opener against the Magpies next week.

Photo source Carlton Football Club Caption: Footballer Mua Laloifi with fans