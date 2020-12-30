Former New Zealand cricketer John F Reid dies, aged 64

New Zealand Cricket has confirmed Reid’s death, after an illness.

An elegant left-handed batsman, Reid played 19 tests and 25 ODIs for his country between 1979 and 1986.

He scored six centuries and averaged an impressive 46.30 in test cricket, which ranks him among the elite New Zealand batsmen.

One of his greatest innings was his 108 against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, in November 1985. Reid and the late Martin Crowe compiled a 224-run partnership for the third wicket, which was then a record stand, paving the way for a total of 553-7. After the declaration Sir Richard Hadlee routed Australia with the ball, taking 6-71 after his amazing 9-52 in the first innings.

Reid went on to craft a career in sports management, becoming chief executive of Auckland Cricket then cricket operations manager and high performance manager for NZ Cricket.

In his latter role he led the creation of the National High Performance Centre at Lincoln, near Christchurch.

He also had senior roles at Sport New Zealand and more recently worked as the Selwyn District Council’s major projects property manager.

Just last month it was announced that the wooden floor sports hall, which comprises half of the court space at the new Selwyn Sports Centre in Rolleston, would be named the John F Reid Courts in honour of Reid’s role in sport nationally and in the Selwyn district.

New Zealand Cricket said in a tweet that it was ‘’deeply saddened’’ at news of Reid’s death.

“NZ Test cap No.144, a key player in the success of the ‘80s NZ team, and a highly-regarded NZC Academy coach & high-performance head.

“In the 19 Tests he played, John struck 6 100s, averaged 46, and played a vital role in the ’85 series wins against Pakistan and Australia.”

Reid is survived by his wife Karen, daughters Amanda and Carolyn, and six grandchildren.

His funeral will be held in Tai Tapu on Saturday.

Reid’s death follows that of his cricketing namesake, the former New Zealand captain John R Reid, in October.