Former pro boxer David Tua honoured on international stage

The Samoan-born New Zealand former professional boxer competed from 1992 to 2013 and was a highly ranked heavyweight contender for most of his career.

Faumuina was known for his formidable punching power, especially in his devastating left hook.

Along with his wife Leapagatele Helen Tua, Faumuina attended his induction into the National Boxing Hall of Fame in Los Angeles, from April 23-24.

Faumuina will also be inducted into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame, in Florida, from June 17-19.

A man of many successes, Faumuina says these achievements rate as two of the most important and significant accolades of his career.

“I am blessed with the honour to accept this great award on behalf of everyone, past, present and future,” Faumuina says.

“Thanks to several key supporters, we have been able to travel to the United States for the first event.”

The Ministry for Pacific Peoples supports and acknowledges not only Faumuina's contribution to boxing but also to his Pacific community.

His success as a world heavyweight champion continues to inspire his Pacific peoples today and in particular Pacific youth.

Although retired from professional boxing, Faumuina is still heavily involved in the sport.

“I have a few things in the pipeline, including looking at designing a David Tua Boxing qualification/certification, and creating my David Tua Online Shop, with my very own David Tua Merchandise gear.

“I also have an O4OSUM team of 11 AUTUA Amateur boxers that I invest quite a bit of time in, to help become world champion individuals in and out of the boxing ring.

“Another thing my wife and I are working onis growing the David Tua Foundation pool of funding so we can help support the sustainability of families and individuals in need of a hand up.”

Never one to sit still, Faumuina is considering studying Sports Science to top it all off.

While he is excited about being inducted into two Halls of Fame, Faumuina is even more proud of the recognition it brings to Pacific people, their place in sport, and in society.

The role model for fellow Pasifika and all New Zealanders says it is hugely important to know who you are, and where you come from.

“Once you understand this, you will succeed.”

Photo supplied