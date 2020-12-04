Grosjean leaves Bahrain hospital after fireball crash

The 34-year-old had an astonishing escape after the vehicle penetrated the metal crash barriers in Monday's race at Bahrain Grand Prix, splitting in two and erupting in flames.

The same circuit hosts another race this weekend but Grosjean will not take part, replaced by the team's Brazilian reserve Pietro Fittipaldi.

Haas said Grosjean will remain in Bahrain to continue private treatment.

The driver said on Tuesday that he still wanted to drive in next week's season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.