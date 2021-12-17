Halberg Award nominees announced

Earlier this year, a reimagined version of the event celebrated the best of athletes of the decade.

This time, the nominations come from 24 sporting codes for achievements within the last two years, from 1 December 2019 to 30 November 2021.

This is a change from the standard 12 months due to the impact of Covid-19 on global sporting competitions.

The Sportsman of the Year category has received the most nominations with 22 across 16 sports.

A notable absence though is 2019 Sportsman of the Year mixed martial arts fighter, Israel Adesanya, who holds the UFC middleweight world title.

There are 13 nominations from 10 sports in the Sportswoman of the Year category, with canoeist Lisa Carrington, who won three gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, the leading contender.

In the Team of the Year category, there are 14 nominations from 11 sports, including Silver Ferns, the Black Caps, and Emirates Team New Zealand.

There are 10 nominations in the Para Athlete-Team of the Year, including six-time winner Sophie Pascoe, while 12 nominations have been made for Coach of the Year.

The finalists will be announced in January with the awards ceremony in February.