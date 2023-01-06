Joseph Parker aims to start year ‘with a bang’

Massey is stepping up from cruiserweight to take on former WBO heavyweight champion Parker in Manchester on January 22 (NZT).

Parker is looking to rebound from the first knockout loss of his career at the hands of Joe Joyce last September, and intends to put in a statement performance to get him back in the mix at the top of the glamour division.

“Jack’s got my full attention now, and he’s going to get it,” Parker told Sky Sports.

Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker went toe-to-toe in a London thriller in 2018.