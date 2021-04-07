Joseph Parker feeding off Tyson Fury's positive energy

The two heavyweights clash in Britain on May 2 (NZT), finally coming together after their 2019 fight was cancelled after Parker suffered a spider bite while training in Las Vegas.

An incredulous Chisora raised doubts over that and labelled Parker “a chicken”. The rugged Brit has been merciless with his taunts at New Zealand’s former WBO champion ever since.

Parker, now preparing in Britain with his new trainer Andy Lee and working alongside his good mate Fury, says he’s keen to sort things out with Chisora where it matters most.

“Del Boy, I know you have been talking a whole lot of crap, and we are going to see who the chicken is,” Parker told IFL TV in the UK.

“I’m just focused on what I have to do, I don’t care what he does outside the ring.”

The 29-year-old Parker is eager to get back into the title talk and believes a win against Chisora in Britain can help achieve that.

“Chisora is the right fight at the right time,” Parker said as he looks to complete his initial three-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing that has been prolonged by the global pandemic.

“Dereck is still a big name, he’s been in the game a long time, he still has a lot to give.”

Parker revealed a win against Chisora would see him extend his time in the UK to try to sort out his immediate future.

“If I get the win, I’ll stay on and see if we can line up another fight as soon as possible. If I can lock something in I’ll just go back to Ireland and train with Andy … maybe bring the family here.”

Parker said his partnership with Lee was building nicely after he felt he had lost his excitement for boxing, an attitude that was reflected in his last win against Junior Fa in Auckland in late February.

The spark had returned, and he was eager to push on with this next crucial phase of his career.

“We gelled straight away ... Andy is a cool, calm customer, he’s very experienced. There’s a bit of fun but when it’s time to train in the gym, he knows exactly what to do,” Parker told IFL TV.

“Andy was quite happy with what I had, it’s about building on it. I feel he has changed my style a bit, we are seeing that with the pads and with the sparring that we have started.”

Lee came on the recommendation of WBC champion Fury.

Parker and Lee have transferred from Ireland to Morecambe in England, working in Fury’s gym.

Fury has beaten Chisora twice, so has been giving a few views on Parker’s immediate challenge.

“It’s a good place to be, training alongside the champ. It’s all very positive and good energy. It’s good to pick his brains, he gives advice when he can, but ultimately, it’s great just to be here with Andy,” Parker said.