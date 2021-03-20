Joseph Parker to fight Derek Chisora in first bout with new trainer

Chisora claimed that Parker had postponed their fight set for October 2019 at short notice because the South Aucklander was scared.

"We've been here before, in 2019, I flew to Vegas to film a face-to-face with Parker. I called [David] Haye as soon as I left and told him 'This guy isn't going to get in the ring with me', I could see the fear in his eyes," Chisora told Sky Sports UK.

"Now, second time around I hope he fights. I'm looking forward to the fight, I cannot wait to get back in the ring! I love fighting, it is what I love the most. Good luck to Joseph Parker and his new team, we shall see you for war on May 1 (May 2 NZ time)."

Parker said he was developing a bond with new trainer, Englishman Andy Lee, after parting ways longtime mentor, New Zealander Kevin Barry, following Parker's far from dominant but unanimous points win over fellow Kiwi Junior Fa in Auckland in February.

"I've settled in and Andy and I are bonding well. Chisora and I have unfinished business and inside the ring one of us will get the job done," Parker told the Sky Sports UK.

"I am well aware that a win on British soil and on world-wide television will put me in pole position whereas a loss will be catastrophic. I am more than up for the challenge. Bring it on Del Boy."

The fight presents a chance for Parker to get his career back on track following the Fa fight and after he was named during the trial of a trio found guilty of importing methamphetamine from California at the High Court in Auckland in 2019.

During the High Court trial, Parker was refused name suppression, but that was challenged all the way to the country's highest court.

Although Parker was the subject of police interest, authorities did not speak to him, did not execute a search warrant and have never charged him.

Parker has denied any involvement in the importation of class A drugs, or the purchase, supply or consumption of methamphetamine.

He has also denied being involved in changing or transporting money for the three men.