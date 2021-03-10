Joseph Parker heads to London to link with Tyson Fury's assistant trainer Andy Lee

Just 10 days on from boxing through 12 rounds for a unanimous decision victory over fellow Kiwi Junior Fa (19-1) in Auckland, Parker will leave for London on Tuesday night to link up with a new trainer following his split from long time mentor Kevin Barry.

Stuff can confirm that new trainer will be former WBO middleweight champion Andy Lee and it's understood he was recommended to Parker by undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1).

Lee is the second cousin of Fury and has already become a highly regarded trainer since his final fight in 2017. He will work with Parker for one fight but if they gel together the partnership will extend.

Fury and Parker have talked openly about their friendship in recent years.

When he links with Lee, Parker (28-2) will be preparing for a fight that will take place just eight weeks on from his lacklustre victory over Fa.

The fight with Dereck Chisora (32-10) is yet to be officially confirmed but an announcement from Parker’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing could come any day.

The much-teased clash is understood to be agreed with just the final details to be checked off. It’s likely to be in London on May 1.

Lee was in Fury's corner as an assistant to Sugar Hill Steward – the nephew of one of the all-time great heavyweight trainers Emanuel Steward – when Fury destroyed Deontay Wilder in their 2020 rematch.

Shifting away from a close eight-year bond with Barry will be a huge change for Parker.

Stuff understands a number of high profile boxing trainers from around the globe reached out to register their interest in working with Parker when word of the Barry split from got out.

Many of Parker’s fans and even some media have been calling for Parker to move on from Barry for some time.

A boxing pundit on BT Sport, Lee is young in age for a trainer at 36 but has been learning from the best during his hugely successful career.

Lee retired with a 35-3-1 record, but it’s who he worked with during that time that gives a far greater clue to how he can bring the best out in Parker.

Before finishing his career with top English trainer Adam Booth, Lee worked with the late Emanuel Steward at his famous Kronk Gym.

Among the 41 world champions Steward trained were heavyweights Lennox Lewis and Wladimir Klitschko, although he was best known for his time guiding the career of fellow Hall of Famer and five-weight world champion Thomas Hearns.

Lee moved into Steward’s home in the US when he started his pro career in 2006, the same way Parker shifted into the Barry residence in 2013.

Before his death in 2012, Steward told ESPN: "I've never been this close to any fighter, including Tommy [Hearns]. It's more personal with Andy than any other fighter I've had."

Lee also trains highly promising Irish welterweight prospect Paddy Donovan (6-0) and middleweight Jason Quigley (18-1).