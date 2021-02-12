Joseph Parker predicting knock out win against Junior Fa in must-win fight

Parker took a short break from his preparation on Friday, to spar with Luna Rossa co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill, to help promote the fight.

There was no clear winner in that contest, but the 29-year-old is looking for a definitive result when he takes on Fa at Spark Arena.

Parker is the red hot favourite to win the fight and says he’s expecting Fa to hit the canvas at some point.

“I know what I can do. I’m not one of those guys who can predict what’s going to happen, but I know if I go in there, let my hands go and throw combinations, that I can do a lot of damage and he’s going to be on the receiving end of that.”

The former WBO heavyweight champion of the world has an impressive 27-2 record, but he’ll be putting his reputation and future earning potential on the line when he steps into the ring against Fa.

It will be the first time he’ll have fought a Kiwi since he defeated Afa Tatupu at Trusts Arena in 2013 and it’s not just because of that which gives this fight a unique feel.

“This fight feels different in the sense that it wasn’t really a fight we were looking at,” Parker said.

“But with everything that happened with Covid, it was the only option.

“But it’s great that we’re both ranked in the top 10 in the world and live not far from each other.

“So it’s a little different that I’m back here in New Zealand, fighting in front of family and friends and a crowd, because the last few fights I’ve had have been overseas.

“There’s also a lot of talk about who’s the best heavyweight in New Zealand, I believe that I’m the best and I want to prove that and show it.”

But being the best heavyweight in New Zealand won’t register too highly in other parts of the world and Parker’s trainer, Kevin Barry, says it needs to be a statement victory.

“We want a dominant, explosive win,” Barry said.

“We’ve made no secret of that fact and if we are to put some of the plans we hope to put together, in the US and UK, then we need to have a terrific, explosive performance against Junior Fa.

“Obviously, winning is the most important thing, but we’re going for the knockout, it’s as simple as that.”

This fight was originally supposed to take place on December 12, but Fa needed to have an unspecified operation.

Fa said last month that he was now fine and Barry says he has to take Fa on his word.

“I haven’t heard anything,” he said.

“They’ve been very quiet and that’s probably a good thing, they’re going about their work behind closed doors.

“They haven’t done a lot of media, they haven’t given a lot of assistance to David Higgins in promoting the fight.

“But this is a big fight for Junior, this is a life changing fight and we expect to see the best Junior Fa that there has been so far.”