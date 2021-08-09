Last batch of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines arrive in Samoa

The vaccine is being sent from the COVAX facility, managed by the World Health Organisation.

Speaking at the National Emergency Operation centre press conference, Director of the Ministry of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri said the last batch touched down at the Faleolo Airport last Thursday.

“Before that, 30,000 doses arrived from Australia and I know another 30,000 is expected to arrive at a later date.”

Leausa also said the 110,000 doses from the Japanese Government is expected to arrive in two weeks.

He added that the Ministry of Health is now facing the challenge of ensuring everyone eligible for inoculation receive their two shots within the vaccines’ useful life, mostly estimated to end in October.

The Oxford-AztraZeneca vaccine, is allowed for only those 18 years and over and excludes pregnant mothers and all breastfeeding mothers amongst other criteria.