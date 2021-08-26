Lawrence Okolie to defend WBO cruiserweight title on Anthony Joshua undercard

Joshua will defend his WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight crowns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 25 September.

Okolie, 28, will be part of the build-up, taking on mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic from Montenegro.

It will be Okolie's first defence of his title after stopping Poland's Krzysztof Glowacki in March.

Liverpool's former super-middleweight world champion Callum Smith will make his debut at light-heavyweight against Dominican Lenin Castillo, while Ricky Hatton's son Campbell will meet Spain's Izan Dura.