 

LeBron goes number two

BY: Loop Pacific
14:58, March 21, 2022
LeBron James moved up to second on the NBA's all-time scoring list on a bittersweet night after dropping 38 points on the Washington Wizards in a 127-119 loss for the Los Angeles Lakers.

James, who started his NBA career in 2003, needed 21 points to pass Karl Malone (36,928 points). The 37-year-old now has 36,947 points in the regular season having played 113 games fewer than Malone.

James reached the milestone with a lay-up in the second quarter and acknowledged the crowd who gave him a standing ovation.

But his night was spoilt by the Wizards who bounced back from a 16-point deficit to beat the Lakers, who are ninth in the Western Conference.

Former Milwaukee Bucks and Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a six-times NBA champion, tops the scoring list with 38,387 points -- a record that has stood for 33 years since he retired in 1989.

James, a four-times NBA champion and 18-times All-Star, is under contract with the Lakers for next season, which will be his fifth with Los Angeles and 20th overall.

     

Reuters/RNZ Pacific
James LeBron
NBA's all-time scoring list
Number 2
