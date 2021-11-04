 

Liverpool in convincing win over Atletico Madrid

BY: Loop Pacific
11:24, November 4, 2021
30 reads

Liverpool marched into the knockout stages of the Champions League with two games to spare after a convincing 2-0 victory over 10-man Atletico Madrid at Anfield guaranteed them top spot in Group B.

Diogo Jota put Juergen Klopp's side ahead in the 13th minute, while Sadio Mane scored eight minutes later.

The Spanish side's troubles intensified after Felipe was sent off in the 36th minute for a deliberate trip on Mane that earned him a harsh straight red.

Manchester City moved within sight of the next round with a 4-1 win over Club Brugge of Belgium.

City top their group, a point above Paris Saint Germain, who drew 2-2 with RB leipzig.

Ajax Amsterdam moved through to the next round after beating Dortmund 3-1

While Real Madrid moved top of their group after beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1, Inter Milan are second after beating Sherrif Tiraspol 3-1.

 

 

Photo: PHOTOSPORT   Caption: Sadio Mane 

     

Source: 
Reuters/RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Liverpool
Champions league
Atletico Madrid
  • 30 reads