More than 1000 athletes to compete in Pacific Mini Games

Super typhoons, the withdrawal of government support and Covid-19 have disrupted the event which will now take place from June 17-25. It was originally due to be held in May/June 2021.

The hosts and Fiji lead the delegations with 125 athletes apiece.

Solomon Islands has 117 athletes while New Caledonia has 109. The smallest delegations are Norfolk Island and American Samoa with three each.

The 20 Pacific nations and territories attending and their number of athletes are:

Solomon Islands 117

New Caledonia 109

Guam 101

Papua New Guinea 91

Tahiti 90

Palau 47

Wallis & Futuna 42

Nauru 38

Samoa 31

Vanuatu 28

Kiribati 23

Australia 19 (aged 16-19)

Tuvalu 15

Tonga 12

Cook Islands 10

Federated States of Micronesia 7

American Samoa 3

Norfolk Island 3

The sport with the most athletes entered is athletics (329), followed by outrigger canoe or va'a (182) and weightlifting (131).

Other sports are tennis, baseball, badminton, golf, beach volleyball, and triathlon.

Photo: Mark Rabago