More than 1000 athletes to compete in Pacific Mini Games

Super typhoons, the withdrawal of government support and Covid-19 have disrupted the event which will now take place from June 17-25. It was originally due to be held in May/June 2021.
The hosts and Fiji lead the delegations with 125 athletes apiece.
Solomon Islands has 117 athletes while New Caledonia has 109. The smallest delegations are Norfolk Island and American Samoa with three each.
The 20 Pacific nations and territories attending and their number of athletes are:
- Solomon Islands 117
- New Caledonia 109
- Guam 101
- Papua New Guinea 91
- Tahiti 90
- Palau 47
- Wallis & Futuna 42
- Nauru 38
- Samoa 31
- Vanuatu 28
- Kiribati 23
- Australia 19 (aged 16-19)
- Tuvalu 15
- Tonga 12
- Cook Islands 10
- Federated States of Micronesia 7
- American Samoa 3
- Norfolk Island 3
The sport with the most athletes entered is athletics (329), followed by outrigger canoe or va'a (182) and weightlifting (131).
Other sports are tennis, baseball, badminton, golf, beach volleyball, and triathlon.
Photo: Mark Rabago
Source:
RNZ Pacific