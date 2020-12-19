Mose Jr Auimatagi eyes career-changing win

The 25-year-old will take on fellow Kiwi, David Light, in Auckland tonight for the WBO Cruiserweight Oriental belt, with the winner likely to get a top five ranking and a shot at a world title fight in 2021.

Naturally a super middleweight, Auimatagi is embracing the chance to fight two divisions up.

"I've been here before. I've been the underdog, I've fought guys who are undefeated before so I'm prepared for this fight coming up," he said.

Auimatagi who trains out of Papatoetoe Boxing Club, has a 13 win 1 loss record, while Light is 15 and 0.

The fight was to feature on the Parker-Fa undercard, but after that bout was postponed it will now headline as what's being dubbed as one of the best domestic fights New Zealand has seen in years.

The two-time New Zealand middleweight champion said the upcoming fight is a big risk.

"When we got the call up for this fight I was shocked because there were a lot of cruiserweights in our country that didn't want to take it, so we put up our hand and said we're going to take the risk."

"It's a big risk because this guy he beats people up, he doesn't just win, he beats people up, and if we win, the world is our oyster and a lot of doors will open up for us both internationally and in New Zealand."

Due to Covid-19, Auimatagi hasn't had a fight since February, but said he's lucky to get two under his belt this year. Although, preparation has been different this time around.

"He's bigger, he's stronger and we're fighting in his weight class. He's not someone that we're taking lightly so a lot of our game plans changed and come fight night, we'll be ready."

"I'm taking this fight to show these other fighters that if you want to be great, if you want to be a good boxer, you've got to take a leap, you've got to take a chance and you've got to take risks if you want to be a legend."

Auimatagi juggles full-time work as a storeman coupled with boxing training before and after work six days a week.

But the dream is to focus on his boxing career full-time, and could potentially become reality if he can take down Light this weekend.

"That's the dream. I know that if we win this fight, I could hand in my resignation on Monday probably because I'll be ranked in the top five."

"Regardless of the result I still get my purse, but I know a win will open a lot of doors and that's the risk I want to take."

"A lot of people are excited for this fight and I know it's got New Zealand boxing fans buzzing so yeah, I can't wait to get it done."