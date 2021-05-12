Nadal has Tokyo doubts

Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising new questions about whether the rescheduled July 23-Aug. 8 Games should go ahead.

Nadal, who won a singles gold in Beijing 2008 and added a doubles title in Rio de Janeiro eight years later partnering Marc Lopez, said that he is yet to firm up his plans on travelling to Tokyo.

Japan's top-ranked men's and women's players - Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka - have raised concerns about staging the Games amid the pandemic.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion, who was beaten in straight sets by Alexander Zverev in last week's Madrid Open, opens his Rome Masters campaign against local favourite Jannik Sinner today.