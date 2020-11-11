NBA season start confirmed

The usual season-start date in October was pushed back because the coronavirus pandemic which caused delays to the 2019-20 campaign.

The NBA and its players' union have agreed a 72-game season - a reduction on a usual campaign.

The 2020-21 salary cap has also been set at $160 million.

The 2019-20 season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic in March and concluded in a 'bubble' environment in Orlando on 11 October, four months later than the season typically ends.

The Los Angeles Lakers ended a 10-year wait for their 17th NBA title, with LeBron James leading his team to a 4-2 Finals win over the Miami Heat.

With such a short time between the conclusion of the play-offs and the start of next season, there have been reports that some players - such as James

- could miss the start of the new campaign in order to rest more.

Photo caption: Le Bron James may miss the start of the NBA season