NetGO Samoa upskills teachers on netball coaching

NetGO Samoa Country Coordinator, Tusi Faasootau said they want to share foundation skills so that teachers can deliver quality netball coaching sessions for their respective teams.

“There are other opportunities for participants to engage onto the next stage of coaching and umpire training.”

The schools that have participated in the workshop are Leififi College, Anoamaa College, Lepa Lotofaga College, Aleipata College, Vaimauga College, Palalaua College, Avele College.

“Through the request of schools, it serves as a great opportunity to hold netball clinics and share our netball knowledge with the players,” Faasootau said.

The two-day workshop is about the basics of warm ups and game plans for coaches.

“My Team and I help coaches understand and identify the concepts that are important for various age groups and learnings. This is from Warm Up, Skill Development, Tactical Development, Warm ups and Cool Downs, Role of the coach (characteristics of great coaches), Structure of training sessions, Healthy Living (Importance of a well-balanced diet and water) and many other important aspects that are highly beneficial for each of the participants” faasootau said.

She added that she is grateful to the Zone A principal’s association for reaching out and inviting Netball Samoa and NetGO to assist upskill their teachers and coaches through the workshops.

“It is inspiring and wonderful to see these partnerships take place, working together to help the wider community, teachers, coaches and players strive for excellence through Netball. Thank you also to Netball New Zealand and MFAT for your constant support and partnership with this program and providing Netball resources to help schools and teams.”