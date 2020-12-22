New Zealand powerlifter receives two-year doping suspension

A statement from Drug Free Sport NZ said Winters tested positive the stimulant octodrine and its metabolite heptaminol. His suspension is backdated to July 19 2020.

Winters was tested while competing at this year's Auckland Powerlifting Championships in July. He said he was using a supplement which was contaminated with octodrine, although he was unable to provide evidence.

Octodrine and its metabolite heptaminol are stimulants which act on the central nervous system. Octodrine is a prescription medicine in New Zealand and is banned in competition.

“We know that supplements present a higher risk for athletes, because it is not always clear what is in them. We recommend that all athletes consult our Supplement Decision Making Guide so that they can get a better understanding of the risks of supplements and make an informed decision,” Drug Free Sport NZ chief executive Nick Paterson said.

“We know that supplements are commonly used within sport, but it remains the athlete’s responsibility to be aware of what they’re taking and whether it contains a prohibited substance.”