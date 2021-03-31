NZ's football World Cup venues to be unveiled

Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the 32 team tournament with 12 cities from both countries having bid to host games.

The 64 games will be split between the two countries with the tournament opener and a semi-final to be played here while Sydney has already been confirmed as the host city for the final.

Football's world govenring body FIFA has carried out an eight month survey of each of the 12 candidate host cities which include, Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton and Wellington.

"Announcing the host cities is one of the first major steps on the way to 2023 and allows the real planning to start for when we host the world's best players and their fans in just over two years' time," said New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell.

"While this announcement will confirm where games will be played, this is a tournament we want to reach all of New Zealand. Regardless of which cities are selected, we will be working closely with FIFA to ensure the whole country has an important role to play...in order to leave a lasting legacy for all of Aotearoa," he said.