Oceania Champions League draw completed

Home side Ifira Black Bird will play their group B matches in the capital and have been joined by Hekari United of Papua New Guinea, AS Pirae of Tahiti and Tiga Sport of New Caledonia.

Fiji's Suva are in group A with defending champion New Zealand's Auckland City, Solomon Warriors and Lupe Ole Solaga of Samoa who topped a qualifying section played in Apia.

RNZ Pacific reports the two highest placed teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

The winner of the Champions League will advance to the FIFA Club World Cup 2023, to be held in December in Saudi Arabia. This will be the last time the FIFA Club World Cup will be played under its current format.

