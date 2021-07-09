Olympian Eroni Leilua receives major boost from National Bank of Samoa

The donation is a financial boost for the country’s first Olympic qualified sailor, Eroni Leilua.

NBS Chief Executive, Sam Swann said they are grateful to be able to support and made sure Leilua had the backing he needed.

The support meant also meant a lot for Swann, given that sailing is a sacred sport in the Samoa.

“Sailings is one of our oldest means of transport across the Pacific. It is one of the first ways to trade and to export between islands and it is a sport that we feel should get more recognition in our island today.” he said.

Leilua is a New Zealand-based athlete and has been competing against the best of New Zealand at national competitions across the country.

He has also been fundraising with friends and family to support his journey to Tokyo.

SSA President Raema Von Reiche says she is grateful for the support particularly in view of current COVID-19 travel restrictions affecting all sports.

We are grateful to NBS for helping to make our first Olympic sailor’s dreams a reality and reach his full potential by competing at the Games”.

Sailing is scheduled to be held on 23 July to August 8th at the Tokyo Olympics.