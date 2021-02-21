Osaka lifts Australian Open trophy

Osaka's one-sided win over the 22nd-seeded American in the final at Rod Laver Arena gave the Japanese juggernaut her fourth major crown, with her career still budding at the age of 23.

She joined Monica Seles and Roger Federer as winners in their first four Grand Slam finals, marking her out as the ultimate big match performer.

"My reaction is that that's very amazing company," Osaka said, sitting next to the winner's Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

"I hope that I can have one grain of how their career has unfolded. But you can only wish and you can only just keep going down your own path.

"But it's definitely something crazy to hear."