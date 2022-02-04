Parker targets Briton for next boxing bout

The former WBO heavyweight champion has targeted the top-ranked WBO heavyweight according to his manager David Higgins.

Parker is coming off an impressive win over Derek Chisora late last year.

"He fought Chisora and dominated him so his brand equity in the world and United Kingdom is at an all-time high," Higgins told Sky Sports.

"The question is 'who next?' Joseph has signalled that he'd like to fight as soon as humanly possible. A possible opponent is Joe Joyce.

"Joe Joyce is obviously ranked number 1 with the WBO and Parker is ranked number 2. We would not take him for granted, almost a 50/50 type fight which the fans would obviously love.

"The Joyce team have reached out to us and said they're going to make a written offer. Both sides have talked about May timing, so we'll see what that offer looks like."

Parker has a record of 30-2 with 21 KOs, while Joyce is 13-0 with 12 KOs.