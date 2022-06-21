PNG’s Toua sisters stamp their mark in weightlifting

Dika Toua claimed gold after finishing first ahead of her sister, Thelma who took the silver medal.

Solomon Islands claimed bronze after Rowena Eddie Donga finished third in the event.

PNG also claimed gold in the Men’s 61kg category after Morea Baru finished in first place ahead of Brown Ramohaka of the Solomon Islands who came in second place and Harold Aranda of Guam in third.

PNG currently leads the overall medal tally with 7 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze.

Guam is in second place with 4 gold, 1 silver and 6 bronze ahead of the hosts, Northern Marianas is third on the table with 4 gold and 1 bronze medal.