PNG play Tahiti and returning Vanuatu in OFC football cup

It's Vanuatu's first appearance in the competition since 2010.

In Group A, Tonga have been drawn with the Cook Islands and Samoa.

Hosts Fiji are in Group C where they face New Caledonia and Solomon Islands.

The nine-team competition is being held from July 13-30.

The competition winner then goes into a ten-team inter-continental tournament to find three qualifiers for the Women's World Cup finals being hosted by New Zealand and Australia in 2023.

New Zealand, as co-hosts, are exempt from the qualifying tournament.

OFC women's football manager Emma Evans, assisted by New Zealand women's international footballer Annalie Longo, conducted the draw at the OFC Home of Football in Auckland.