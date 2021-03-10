Race on - America's Cup level at one all

Team New Zealand comfortably won the first race by over half a minute but the Italians turned the tables in race two.

The challengers led by 25 seconds at the midpoint but Team New Zealand cut the lead to just 12 seconds on the final upwind leg.

However Luna Rossa managed to hang on over the sprint home winning by seven seconds.

Lunar Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill said afterwards that he was happy they showed they were competitive.

"Yeh I thought the boys sailed a great race, we obviously had quite a lot of manoeuvres, a lot of tacks and just kept the boat going well so it was a good sign of strength to bounce back after that first one."

The New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling concedes a bit of rustiness may have played a part in the loss in race two.

"In that second pre-start obviously just one mistake and your life is pretty hard for the rest of the race so we've got plenty to go home and debrief."

"I think one thing about the America's Cup always shows is the person who wins the last race that's going to win it so we're pretty happy to get one on the board and move on to the weekend," Burling said.

Around the first mark Team New Zealand led by 14 seconds extending that to 23 seconds at the second.

The Italians clawed back a few seconds at the third and fourth marks but by the fifth and final one Team New Zealand were ahead by 20 seconds and they extended that to eventually cross the finish line 31 seconds ahead.