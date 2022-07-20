Reigning champion Stowers named in Samoa's 38-strong squad for Birmingham 2022

Stowers won the over-90 kilograms title four years ago and will return in a bid for more success.

All five of Samoa's Commonwealth Games gold medals have come in weightlifting, with Gold Coast silver medallist Don Opeloge also named in the Birmingham team.

The Pacific nation will also compete in athletics, boxing, judo, men's rugby sevens, swimming and wrestling at the Games, which are due to open on July 28.

In boxing, Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali will return after winning light-heavyweight silver in Gold Coast.

"The Commonwealth Games is a huge event and anybody that gets to represent Samoa at the Commonwealth Games is privileged to represent Samoa," said Birmingham 2022 Chef de Mission Sulā Tagifano So’onalole-Sam Chong, to insidethegames.

"The Commonwealth Games is a level down from the Olympics for most of these athletes, so they value it."

Samoa first competed at the Commonwealth Games in Christchurch in 1974, and has featured at every edition since then.

"Our seven sports have been training for this despite all the COVID challenges," Chong added.

"So being out there to compete is a success itself for them."

