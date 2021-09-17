Rematch locked in for Joseph Parker

The two heavyweights will fight again on December 18 in Manchester.

Parker won via a split points decision when he and Chisora fought in May, which was also in Manchester.

The South Aucklander prevailed 116-111 and 115-113 on two of the three judges scorecards, but the other judge scored it 115-113 for Chisora.

The British veteran made his displeasure with the decision clear afetr the fight and immediately demanded a rematch.

Parker, the former WBO world champion, is on a five-fight winning streak and will head back to the UK soon to rejoin new trainer Andy Lee.

The streak takes his record to 29-2, with 21 knockouts, while Chisora fell to 32-11 after defeat in their first bout.