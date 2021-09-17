 

Rematch locked in for Joseph Parker

BY: Loop Pacific
09:07, September 17, 2021
The rematch between New Zealand boxer Joseph Parker and Brit Dereck Chisora has been confirmed.

The two heavyweights will fight again on December 18 in Manchester.

Parker won via a split points decision when he and Chisora fought in May, which was also in Manchester.

The South Aucklander prevailed 116-111 and 115-113 on two of the three judges scorecards, but the other judge scored it 115-113 for Chisora.

The British veteran made his displeasure with the decision clear afetr the fight and immediately demanded a rematch.

Parker, the former WBO world champion, is on a five-fight winning streak and will head back to the UK soon to rejoin new trainer Andy Lee.

The streak takes his record to 29-2, with 21 knockouts, while Chisora fell to 32-11 after defeat in their first bout.

     

