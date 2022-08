Rose threw 64.56 metres for fourth place in Birmingham, just two centimtres behind the bronze medallist, Travis Smikle of Jamiaca.

Rose was born and raised in the United States but his dad grew up in Samoa and he first represented his adopted country in 2012.

Australia's Matt Denny won gold, ahead of England's Lawrence Okoye.

Fiji's Naibili Vatunisolo has taken bronze in the women's para discus event.

Earlier, Ata Maama Tuutafaiva finished 10th in the women's shot putt.