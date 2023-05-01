Ruby Tui re-signs with Black Ferns for two more years

The 31-year-old stepped away from the game after the winning World Cup campaign and the former rugby sevens star also sat out Super Rugby Aupiki.

Tui has been added to the Black Ferns contracted player group for 2023 but will likely miss the upcoming test match against Australia on 29 June due to her sabbatical.

"I couldn't watch footy without officially announcing I'm re-signing with the Black Ferns for two years taking an immediate sabbatical," Tui told fans on Twitter.

"What she brings on and off the field is something very special and I know that it will be welcomed when she returns from her sabbatical," Black Ferns director of rugby Allan Bunting said.

Two newcomers have been also been awarded Black Ferns' contracts after stellar performances in the domestic competition.

Hurricanes Poua halfback Iritana Hohaia and Chiefs Manawa prop Kate Henwood will join the squad.

Blues prop Chryss Viliko will also join the squad for the next four months as an injury replacement player for Awhina Tangen Wainohu, who has been side-lined with a neck injury.

The Black Ferns will come together in mid-may for a training camp in Wellington as they continue their preparations for their test match against Australia in Brisbane on 29 June.