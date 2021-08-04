Samoa’s Alex Rose eliminated in preliminary round at Tokyo Olympics

The American-based athlete recorded a throw of 61.72 meters.

The field was composed of 32 throwers; the top 12 of whom advanced to the final round. All three of Rose’s throws topped 61 metres, but he missed out on a passage to the finals, coming in 18th.

Sweden’s Daniel Stahl won the gold medal is the men’s discus and his teammate Simon Pettersson took the silver. Austria’s Lukas WeiBhaidinger claimed the bronze medal.

Rose needed a throw of at least 62.93 meters to reach the final.

His career best, 67.48, was achieved during a meet at the University of Arizona in May.