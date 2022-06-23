 

Samoa’s Opeloge family shines in weightlifting

BY: Loop Pacific
09:49, June 23, 2022
16 reads

Samoa has always proved that they are not strangers when it comes to weightlifting, and they have done it again at the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan.

Fauustina Opeloge has scooped 3 gold medals in the 81kg category.

 The 17-year-old won gold for the Oceania Senior Championships, and set three new Oceania Youth Records.

The sport is nothing new to the youngster, as she is the daughter of Samoa’s Commonwealth Games gold medalist champion lifter, Tupuola Niusila Opeloge.

Also making a name for herself is Faustina’s cousin, Avatu Opeloge, who won three bronze medals in Women’s 76kg category.

Samoa now climbs up the overall medal tally to eighth place with 4 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze.

     

Tags: 
Opeloge
Samoa
Weightlifting
Pacific Mini Games
  • 16 reads