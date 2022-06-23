Samoa’s Opeloge family shines in weightlifting

Fauustina Opeloge has scooped 3 gold medals in the 81kg category.

The 17-year-old won gold for the Oceania Senior Championships, and set three new Oceania Youth Records.

The sport is nothing new to the youngster, as she is the daughter of Samoa’s Commonwealth Games gold medalist champion lifter, Tupuola Niusila Opeloge.

Also making a name for herself is Faustina’s cousin, Avatu Opeloge, who won three bronze medals in Women’s 76kg category.

Samoa now climbs up the overall medal tally to eighth place with 4 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze.