Netherland defeated the Pacific Island nation by Ippon 10-0s1.

Meanwhile, Sailor Eroni Leilua finished a rough and challenging second day of racing, finishing 27th and 30th in race 2 and 3 respectively for Laser Mens division.

Leilua will return today for Race 4, 5, and 6, weather permitted.

A typhoon warning has been issued for the area.